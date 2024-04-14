Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 3,417 Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,417 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $5,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRPT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 129.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 4,233 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 155.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 11,527 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 104.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after buying an additional 10,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the 1st quarter valued at about $271,000.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Freshpet from $104.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Freshpet from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Freshpet from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Truist Financial raised shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freshpet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.36.

FRPT opened at $108.59 on Friday. Freshpet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.60 and a 12-month high of $117.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of -152.94 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.45.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.22. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a negative return on equity of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $215.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Freshpet’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Scott James Morris sold 2,500 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $284,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 122,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,921,948.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Scott James Morris sold 2,500 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $284,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 122,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,921,948.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 7,130 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.53, for a total transaction of $773,818.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,231,127.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,762 shares of company stock valued at $1,737,280 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

