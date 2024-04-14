Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 3,721 Shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,721 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of XPO worth $6,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XPO. MFN Partners Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of XPO by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 7,200,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $524,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925,000 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of XPO by 12,894.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,304,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294,002 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of XPO in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,745,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of XPO in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,825,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of XPO by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,049,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $731,604,000 after acquiring an additional 906,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Get XPO alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of XPO from $97.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of XPO from $98.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of XPO from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of XPO from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of XPO from $100.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, XPO has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.30.

XPO Stock Performance

Shares of XPO stock opened at $125.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.14, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $121.25 and its 200 day moving average is $96.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. XPO, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.73 and a 52-week high of $130.51.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. XPO had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 29.85%. XPO’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that XPO, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPO Profile

(Free Report)

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.