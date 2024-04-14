Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 5,240 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,240 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of nVent Electric worth $6,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in nVent Electric by 123.2% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in nVent Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in nVent Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in nVent Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVT opened at $74.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.35. nVent Electric plc has a twelve month low of $40.19 and a twelve month high of $78.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.74.

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $861.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.90 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 17.53%. nVent Electric’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 22.55%.

In other nVent Electric news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 2,500 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total transaction of $160,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,313,114.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other nVent Electric news, Director Jerry W. Burris sold 4,008 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $254,067.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,730,334.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total transaction of $160,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,313,114.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 400,252 shares of company stock worth $25,713,777. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $71.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.60.

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

