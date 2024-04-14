Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,370 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,328 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Maximus worth $5,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Maximus by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Maximus by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Maximus by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,813 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Maximus by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,303 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Maximus by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,253 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Maximus alerts:

Maximus Stock Performance

NYSE MMS opened at $80.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.72. Maximus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.39 and a twelve month high of $89.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.58 and a 200 day moving average of $80.94.

Maximus Announces Dividend

Maximus ( NYSE:MMS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The health services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.06. Maximus had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Maximus’s payout ratio is currently 39.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MMS shares. Raymond James cut Maximus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised Maximus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Maximus

Insider Buying and Selling at Maximus

In other Maximus news, CFO David Mutryn sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total transaction of $671,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,159.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Profile

(Free Report)

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.