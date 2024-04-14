National Bank Financial Weighs in on Rogers Communications’ FY2024 Earnings (TSE:RCI)

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Rogers Communications in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 9th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.57 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.75.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Rogers Communications Price Performance

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported C$1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.03 by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.36 billion.

Rogers Communications Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Rogers Communications

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th.

In other news, Director Edward Rogers acquired 400 shares of Rogers Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$63.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,569.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$25,569.96.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.