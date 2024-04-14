Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $88.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $92.50.

Merit Medical Systems Trading Down 1.3 %

Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $72.63 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.78 and a 200-day moving average of $73.42. Merit Medical Systems has a one year low of $62.58 and a one year high of $85.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.89.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $324.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 6,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total value of $479,196.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,917.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 6,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total transaction of $479,196.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,917.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas James Gunderson sold 18,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.03, for a total transaction of $1,380,476.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,257 shares in the company, valued at $1,464,109.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,637 shares of company stock valued at $5,351,673 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 114.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 397 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 53.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 99.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

