New Horizon Aircraft (NASDAQ:HOVR) Stock Price Up 3.3%

Shares of New Horizon Aircraft Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOVR – Get Free Report) rose 3.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.51 and last traded at $2.48. Approximately 17,443 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 156,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.40.

New Horizon Aircraft Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.10.

About New Horizon Aircraft

New Horizon Aircraft Ltd., an aerospace engineering company, focuses on designing and developing the hybrid electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for the regional air mobility market primarily in the United States. It is developing Cavorite X7, a hybrid electric 7-seat aircraft that can take off and land vertically.

