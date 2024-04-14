New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 58,321 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 348,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,321 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of Organon & Co. worth $5,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OGN. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 16,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 50,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 17,370 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 68,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 12,969 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 19,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Organon & Co. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Organon & Co.

In other news, insider Kirke Weaver acquired 2,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.36 per share, with a total value of $49,939.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 15,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,723.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Organon & Co. Trading Down 4.5 %

OGN stock opened at $17.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 4.36, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.83. Organon & Co. has a 1-year low of $10.84 and a 1-year high of $24.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.59.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 212.00% and a net margin of 16.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Organon & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 28.00%.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; NuvaRing, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.