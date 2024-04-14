New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 423 Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of ONE Gas worth $4,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OGS. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 201.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,266,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $496,508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,186,102 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 389.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,380,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $104,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,392 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,464,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,454,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 303.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 334,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,481,000 after purchasing an additional 251,380 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ONE Gas Stock Down 1.0 %

OGS stock opened at $62.08 on Friday. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $83.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.65.

ONE Gas Increases Dividend

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.27. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $605.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. ONE Gas’s revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. This is a positive change from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is presently 63.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OGS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on ONE Gas from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ONE Gas from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on ONE Gas in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.44.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

