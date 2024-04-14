NewEdge Wealth LLC Acquires 184 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,968 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $2,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemed during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Chemed during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemed during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chemed by 155.6% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Chemed by 2,283.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chemed

In other Chemed news, VP Brian C. Judkins sold 11,158 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.00, for a total value of $7,196,910.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,190. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chemed news, VP Brian C. Judkins sold 11,158 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.00, for a total value of $7,196,910.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,190. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $641.65, for a total transaction of $1,283,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,760 shares in the company, valued at $13,320,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,808 shares of company stock worth $10,184,531. Insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Price Performance

Shares of Chemed stock opened at $618.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $620.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $585.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 34.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.42. Chemed Co. has a 1-year low of $492.84 and a 1-year high of $654.62.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.35. Chemed had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 32.29%. The business had revenue of $585.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 21.99 EPS for the current year.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Chemed from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Chemed from $604.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

