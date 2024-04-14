NewEdge Wealth LLC Acquires 31,521 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 139.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,104 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,521 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $3,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VEU. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 9,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 11,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $57.08 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.47 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.51 and a 200-day moving average of $54.96.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

