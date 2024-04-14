NewEdge Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $2,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,566,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $828,105,000 after buying an additional 308,236 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,972,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $740,754,000 after buying an additional 69,018 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,117,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,882,000 after buying an additional 189,555 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,818,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,159,000 after buying an additional 76,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,857,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,393,000 after buying an additional 383,027 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IBKR. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $117.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.13.

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $110.39 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.83 and a 12 month high of $116.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.11. The company has a market cap of $46.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.83.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.01). Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 7.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.86, for a total value of $524,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 113,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,929,922.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 13,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.63, for a total transaction of $1,155,752.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 525,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,042,642.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.86, for a total transaction of $524,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,770 shares in the company, valued at $11,929,922.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 454,989 shares of company stock valued at $42,696,367 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

Featured Articles

