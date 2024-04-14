NewEdge Wealth LLC Buys 9,064 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 37.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,064 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $3,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTC. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Toro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,798,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Toro by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,067,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,233 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Toro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,097,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Toro by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,234,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,702,000 after purchasing an additional 903,088 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Toro by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,180,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,378,000 after purchasing an additional 835,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Toro

In other Toro news, VP Edric C. Funk sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $55,085.55. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,958.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total value of $460,790.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,933,276.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Edric C. Funk sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $55,085.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,049 shares in the company, valued at $93,958.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Toro Stock Down 1.5 %

TTC opened at $85.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 2.13. The Toro Company has a fifty-two week low of $78.35 and a fifty-two week high of $108.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.16 and its 200 day moving average is $88.78. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30 and a beta of 0.72.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). Toro had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toro Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Toro from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Toro from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Toro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.60.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

