NewEdge Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

NewEdge Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $2,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the fourth quarter worth about $410,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 695,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the fourth quarter worth about $285,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at RBC Bearings

In other RBC Bearings news, COO Daniel A. Bergeron sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.22, for a total transaction of $4,008,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 121,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,583,470.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

RBC Bearings Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RBC opened at $254.74 on Friday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $195.18 and a fifty-two week high of $288.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.88. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 3.28.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.08). RBC Bearings had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $373.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.61 million. Analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RBC shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $271.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.86.

Check Out Our Latest Report on RBC

RBC Bearings Company Profile

(Free Report)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.