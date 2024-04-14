NewEdge Wealth LLC Grows Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PLD. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management increased its holdings in Prologis by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 3,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. increased its holdings in Prologis by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 16,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Prologis by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hixon Zuercher LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 14,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prologis Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $119.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.08 billion, a PE ratio of 36.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $129.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.18. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.64 and a 1 year high of $137.52.

Prologis Increases Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 38.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PLD shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, March 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.67.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

