NewEdge Wealth LLC Has $2.58 Million Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 60.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,893 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,782 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $2,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,770,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,834 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 38.4% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,419,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,179,000 after purchasing an additional 671,409 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,463,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,134,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 19.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,861,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,300,000 after purchasing an additional 471,945 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Price Performance

GBIL opened at $99.90 on Friday. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a one year low of $99.64 and a one year high of $100.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.94.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Increases Dividend

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.3959 per share. This is a boost from Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF’s previous dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.