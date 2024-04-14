NewEdge Wealth LLC Has $2.69 Million Stock Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

NewEdge Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,117 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC owned 0.07% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $2,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 36,994.3% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,590,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586,317 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,773,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,740,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,169,000 after acquiring an additional 594,694 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 568,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,492,000 after acquiring an additional 230,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,086,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,808,000 after acquiring an additional 206,876 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:LMBS opened at $47.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.82. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $46.58 and a 52-week high of $48.55.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

