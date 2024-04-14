NewEdge Wealth LLC Has $2.86 Million Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

NewEdge Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,499 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,717 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $2,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 112,306.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,661,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $863,475,000 after buying an additional 18,645,058 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $632,520,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 6.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 125,920,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,648,595,000 after purchasing an additional 8,045,263 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,969,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 391.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,271,810 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $172,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606,253 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boston Scientific news, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 7,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $455,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,690,551.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Boston Scientific news, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 7,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $455,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,690,551.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 13,662 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $899,779.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 271,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,883,756.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,979 shares of company stock valued at $3,418,529. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BSX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com lowered Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 16th. Mizuho upgraded Boston Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.14.

Boston Scientific Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE BSX opened at $68.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $48.35 and a twelve month high of $69.21. The company has a market cap of $99.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.99 and its 200 day moving average is $59.37.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 11.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Featured Articles

