NewEdge Wealth LLC Has $3.30 Million Position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

NewEdge Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,843 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $3,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 80.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 2,857.1% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WTS shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $199.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.60.

Insider Activity at Watts Water Technologies

In related news, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.50, for a total value of $498,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,706,018. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Watts Water Technologies news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 764 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total transaction of $152,036.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,832,964. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,500 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.50, for a total transaction of $498,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,564 shares in the company, valued at $2,706,018. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,113 shares of company stock valued at $1,023,106 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Watts Water Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WTS opened at $200.72 on Friday. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.29 and a twelve month high of $219.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $204.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.15.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $547.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.58 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

Watts Water Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.41%.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

