NewEdge Wealth LLC Has $3.32 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,561 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,896 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $3,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $125.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.89. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $109.87 and a one year high of $131.67. The company has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

