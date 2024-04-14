NewEdge Wealth LLC Has $3.52 Million Position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 43.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 51,515 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,624 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $3,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in BHP Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 110.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 3.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BHP opened at $58.56 on Friday. BHP Group Limited has a one year low of $54.28 and a one year high of $69.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.23 and a 200-day moving average of $60.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $1.44 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BHP shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

