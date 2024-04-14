NewEdge Wealth LLC Has $4.06 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

NewEdge Wealth LLC decreased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVV. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

IVV opened at $513.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $397.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $405.54 and a twelve month high of $527.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $513.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $476.38.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

