NewEdge Wealth LLC Increases Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 120.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,677 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,285 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,409 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 24,992 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after buying an additional 9,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $171.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.88. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.47 and a fifty-two week high of $177.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $163.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.00. The stock has a market cap of $191.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.41.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.90.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.49, for a total value of $520,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,030,317.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.49, for a total transaction of $520,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,343 shares in the company, valued at $12,030,317.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $55,586.93. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,232.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,360 shares of company stock worth $7,184,678. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

