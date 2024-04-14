NewEdge Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT)

NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 309,203 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $3,741,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFLT. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 77,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,246,302 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,280,000 after purchasing an additional 118,587 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $668,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 913,933 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,743,000 after purchasing an additional 187,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. 19.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PennantPark Floating Rate Capital alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.50 price target on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Stock Down 1.1 %

PFLT stock opened at $11.16 on Friday. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. has a 52-week low of $9.69 and a 52-week high of $12.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $687.79 million, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.68.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 43.40% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $37.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1025 per share. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s payout ratio is presently 109.82%.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Profile

(Free Report)

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.