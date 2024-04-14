NewEdge Wealth LLC Purchases 2,661 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,458 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 2,661 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $2,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CM Management LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,508,085 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $279,977,000 after purchasing an additional 102,466 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 647,691 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $27,572,000 after purchasing an additional 240,340 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,391,230 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $201,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965,987 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 480,162 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $17,905,000 after purchasing an additional 62,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 2.2 %

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $49.47 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.83 and a 52 week high of $52.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.95, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.48.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 23.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $48.50 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.71.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

