NewEdge Wealth LLC Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 46,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,708,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VXUS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 897,923.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,326,138,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,587,896,000 after buying an additional 1,325,991,074 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1,900.3% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,405,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,403,000 after purchasing an additional 26,985,803 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth $964,597,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,310,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,684,000 after purchasing an additional 8,982,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $386,651,000.

NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $58.79 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $50.95 and a 12-month high of $60.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a $0.223 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

