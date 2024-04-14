NewEdge Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

NewEdge Wealth LLC decreased its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $2,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $728,000. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 109.3% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 4,496 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Sutton Place Investors LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle during the 4th quarter valued at $518,000. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.93.

Crown Castle Trading Down 0.4 %

Crown Castle stock opened at $96.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.72 and a fifty-two week high of $134.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.08.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 180.92%.

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Articles

