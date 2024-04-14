NewEdge Wealth LLC Sells 490 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

NewEdge Wealth LLC lessened its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC owned 0.14% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF worth $2,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 389.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,905,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,353,000 after purchasing an additional 6,291,778 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 397.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,656,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,954 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 449.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,266,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,144 shares in the last quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,315,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 445.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 814,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,559,000 after purchasing an additional 664,973 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:RPG opened at $35.46 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a one year low of $28.52 and a one year high of $37.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.13.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

