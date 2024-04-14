NewEdge Wealth LLC Sells 6,213 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

NewEdge Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 63,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,213 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC owned 0.06% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $2,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Q3 Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $764,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,034,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,157,000 after acquiring an additional 176,913 shares during the period. Cedrus LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 141,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 132,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,925,000 after acquiring an additional 12,567 shares during the period.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FIXD opened at $42.61 on Friday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $40.86 and a 12-month high of $45.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.50 and a 200-day moving average of $43.19.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.