NewEdge Wealth LLC Sells 949 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

NewEdge Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 949 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $3,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000.
First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Price Performance
Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers stock opened at $53.94 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 1 year low of $42.42 and a 1 year high of $56.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.65 and a 200 day moving average of $50.18. The firm has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.99.
First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Cuts Dividend
First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Company Profile
The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
