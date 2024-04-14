NewEdge Wealth LLC Takes $3.13 Million Position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 106,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,130,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZWS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 111,056.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,777,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,600,000 after purchasing an additional 21,758,186 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 145.1% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,210,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,037,000 after purchasing an additional 4,268,785 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 33.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,869,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994,006 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 18.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,446,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the first quarter worth about $31,725,000. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Stock Performance

ZWS opened at $31.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.97 and its 200-day moving average is $29.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 49.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $20.06 and a twelve month high of $34.58.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions ( NYSE:ZWS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $356.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.55 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ZWS shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho cut shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

Insider Activity at Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

In related news, VP Sudhanshu Chhabra sold 4,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $132,387.99. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 80,594 shares in the company, valued at $2,521,786.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Sudhanshu Chhabra sold 4,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $132,387.99. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 80,594 shares in the company, valued at $2,521,786.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ice Mountain Llc sold 49,828 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.07, for a total transaction of $1,597,983.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,948,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,112,249.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 343,243 shares of company stock worth $11,217,501 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

Featured Articles

