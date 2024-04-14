NewEdge Wealth LLC Trims Stock Position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

NewEdge Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,149 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC owned about 0.07% of Moelis & Company worth $2,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Moelis & Company by 12.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,269 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Moelis & Company by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 556,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,113,000 after acquiring an additional 17,074 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Moelis & Company by 9.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Moelis & Company by 95.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Moelis & Company by 15.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christopher Callesano sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total value of $55,733.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Ciafone Katherine Pilcher sold 4,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total value of $252,374.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,831.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Callesano sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total value of $55,733.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 375,185 shares of company stock valued at $20,130,225. Insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company Stock Down 2.6 %

NYSE:MC opened at $52.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.07. Moelis & Company has a 52 week low of $33.87 and a 52 week high of $58.67.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. Moelis & Company had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $214.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Moelis & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Moelis & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -666.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Moelis & Company from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Moelis & Company from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.80.

Moelis & Company Profile

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters, as well as strategic, capital structure, and private funds advisory.

