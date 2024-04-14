Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Acquired by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 25.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its position in Newmont by 15.1% during the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Grey Street Capital LLC lifted its position in Newmont by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC now owns 69,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Newmont by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Newmont by 30.0% during the third quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Newmont in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Newmont from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Newmont from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.97.

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $38.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.24, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.25. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $29.42 and a one year high of $51.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.77.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 20.95% and a positive return on equity of 6.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently -42.02%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

