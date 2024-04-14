NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Raised to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Bank of America currently has $113.00 target price on the footwear maker’s stock, up from their previous target price of $110.00.

NKE has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $142.00 to $114.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a hold rating and set a $111.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $116.26.

NIKE Price Performance

NKE stock opened at $92.00 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.37. The company has a market capitalization of $138.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.08. NIKE has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $128.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.74.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. As a group, equities analysts expect that NIKE will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.53%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vestcor Inc grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 29,977 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Excalibur Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.9% during the third quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 5,148 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,540 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 2.0% during the third quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 5,045 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 1.3% during the third quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 8,098 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

