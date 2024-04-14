Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $2,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALLE. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Allegion during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Allegion during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 123.1% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 153.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegion alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Allegion from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $139.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho cut Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $141.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allegion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John H. Stone acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $132.41 per share, with a total value of $1,324,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 104,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,803,477.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO John H. Stone bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $132.41 per share, with a total value of $1,324,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,248 shares in the company, valued at $13,803,477.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 5,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.84, for a total value of $716,140.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,555 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,606.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Trading Down 1.8 %

ALLE opened at $127.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Allegion plc has a 12 month low of $95.94 and a 12 month high of $136.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.12.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. Allegion had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $897.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

About Allegion

(Free Report)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.