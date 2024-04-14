Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 404 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $2,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 146.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,265,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,422,000 after purchasing an additional 752,111 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,928,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,537,253,000 after purchasing an additional 608,107 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 385.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 545,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,554,000 after purchasing an additional 433,217 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in MarketAxess in the 4th quarter worth about $110,636,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 138.8% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 627,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,810,000 after purchasing an additional 364,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Price Performance

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $213.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.98. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $200.01 and a one year high of $344.43.

MarketAxess Increases Dividend

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $197.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.70 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 34.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 43.21%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.26, for a total transaction of $442,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 70,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,508,555.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MKTX. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $239.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America began coverage on MarketAxess in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $199.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $250.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $263.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.80.

MarketAxess Company Profile

(Free Report)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

