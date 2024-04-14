Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 68,900 Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 1,129.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,900 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $2,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Royalty Pharma by 89.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Royalty Pharma by 112.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Royalty Pharma by 210.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Royalty Pharma by 75.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the period. 54.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPRX opened at $28.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.49. The company has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.45. Royalty Pharma plc has a 52 week low of $25.92 and a 52 week high of $36.67. The company has a quick ratio of 7.90, a current ratio of 7.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $736.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.90 million. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 48.22%. Analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma plc will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

RPRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Royalty Pharma from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Royalty Pharma from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Royalty Pharma from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Royalty Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

