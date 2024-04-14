Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 11,541 Shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,541 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Avista worth $1,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avista in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,841,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Avista during the 4th quarter valued at $8,094,000. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Avista by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 49,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 9,298 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Avista by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 24,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Avista by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 36,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 85.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AVA shares. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

Avista Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Avista stock opened at $34.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.03. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.50. Avista Co. has a 12-month low of $30.53 and a 12-month high of $44.83.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $504.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.78 million. Avista had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Avista Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Avista Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.20%.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

