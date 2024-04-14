Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 41 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $1,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HUBB. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Hubbell in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Hubbell in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hubbell in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HUBB opened at $401.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $387.95 and its 200-day moving average is $336.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.64. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52 week low of $221.03 and a 52 week high of $429.61. The firm has a market cap of $21.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.94.

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.11. Hubbell had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

In other news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 14,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.99, for a total value of $5,268,375.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,359,965.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 1,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.16, for a total transaction of $657,939.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,896,815.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William R. Sperry sold 14,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.99, for a total transaction of $5,268,375.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,359,965.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,125 shares of company stock valued at $12,065,100. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HUBB shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Hubbell in a report on Monday, March 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $427.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $351.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.57.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

