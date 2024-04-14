Northern Trust (NTRS) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.42 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.81). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. Northern Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Northern Trust to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Northern Trust Trading Down 1.3 %

NTRS opened at $83.83 on Friday. Northern Trust has a 1-year low of $62.44 and a 1-year high of $90.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.56.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Northern Trust

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is presently 59.06%.

In other news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 30,392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total value of $2,434,703.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,462,687.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Trust

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 408 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 496 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Northern Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $86.00 target price (up from $82.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.09.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

