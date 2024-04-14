Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Receives $20.40 Average PT from Brokerages

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.33.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NRIX shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $35.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.

In related news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 6,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $68,256.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,696.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have sold 10,817 shares of company stock worth $100,256 in the last 90 days. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 205,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after buying an additional 60,271 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,389,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,665,000 after acquiring an additional 11,988 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 49,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 12,880 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:NRIX opened at $16.74 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.64 and its 200 day moving average is $9.27. Nurix Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $18.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $822.77 million, a PE ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 2.06.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.26). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 178.93% and a negative return on equity of 67.08%. The company had revenue of $15.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.66 million. Research analysts predict that Nurix Therapeutics will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

