Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Shares Gap Down to $17.21

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.21, but opened at $16.45. Nurix Therapeutics shares last traded at $15.95, with a volume of 888,386 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NRIX shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.33.

Get Nurix Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $822.77 million, a P/E ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.27.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $15.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.66 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 178.93% and a negative return on equity of 67.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 6,812 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $68,256.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,696.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 10,817 shares of company stock valued at $100,256 in the last three months. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nurix Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 351.0% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 4,367 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 112.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,078 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 211.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000.

About Nurix Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nurix Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nurix Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.