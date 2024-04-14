Nuveen Small Cap Select ETF (NYSEARCA:NSCS) Trading Down 1.8%

Nuveen Small Cap Select ETF (NYSEARCA:NSCS – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $25.86 and last traded at $25.86. Approximately 1 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.33.

Nuveen Small Cap Select ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 million, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.92.

About Nuveen Small Cap Select ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Nuveen Small Cap Select ETF (NSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent ETF that provides exposure to a global portfolio of small-cap stocks. The fund utilizes the Natixis\u002FNYSE non-transparent model. NSCS was launched on Aug 4, 2021 and is managed by Nuveen.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Small Cap Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Small Cap Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.