NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC decreased its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,169 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $3,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,779,812 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $5,153,900,000 after acquiring an additional 91,453 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,997,635,000 after acquiring an additional 210,979 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,011,984 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,876,564,000 after acquiring an additional 232,704 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,611,435 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $857,868,000 after acquiring an additional 98,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,417,231 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $823,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $264.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.58.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 4.4 %

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $233.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.59. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $155.31 and a fifty-two week high of $264.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $241.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 38.94% and a net margin of 21.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 37.91%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

