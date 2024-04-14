Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $62.00 to $70.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Occidental Petroleum traded as high as $71.11 and last traded at $70.39, with a volume of 2606706 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.26.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.06.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.8% in the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 98,013 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $1,527,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 57.2% in the first quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 20,682 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 7,526 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $61.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.06.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.51%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

