OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Holdings Decreased by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its position in OGE Energy by 1,219.3% in the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 769,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,863,000 after acquiring an additional 710,761 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in OGE Energy by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in OGE Energy by 119.4% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 477,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,670,000 after acquiring an additional 259,700 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in OGE Energy by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC raised its position in OGE Energy by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 65,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,634 shares in the last quarter. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. TheStreet cut shares of OGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on OGE Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.40.

OGE Energy Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of OGE opened at $32.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.73. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $31.25 and a 1-year high of $38.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $566.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

OGE Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.418 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at OGE Energy

In other OGE Energy news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 4,187 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total transaction of $142,023.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,409.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

