ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of ONE Group Hospitality in a research note on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of ONE Group Hospitality in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of ONE Group Hospitality from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.33.

ONE Group Hospitality Stock Performance

ONE Group Hospitality stock opened at $5.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.79. ONE Group Hospitality has a twelve month low of $3.21 and a twelve month high of $9.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $170.64 million, a PE ratio of 36.33 and a beta of 2.46.

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. ONE Group Hospitality had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $89.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.98 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ONE Group Hospitality will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ONE Group Hospitality

In related news, insider David Kanen acquired 191,585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $718,443.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 313,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,174,271.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 19.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ONE Group Hospitality

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STKS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 19.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 6,305 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 56.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,015 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 35.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,589 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 47.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 169,003 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 54,586 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.14% of the company’s stock.

About ONE Group Hospitality

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a restaurant company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

