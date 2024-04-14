One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 41,965 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,862,000. Alphabet accounts for about 2.6% of One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 15.1% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Down 1.1 %

Alphabet stock opened at $157.73 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.63 and a 12 month high of $160.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Alphabet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price target on Alphabet from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.61.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,985,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,332,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,548,095.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,985,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,332,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,548,095.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total value of $6,597,125.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,854,485.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 250,539 shares of company stock worth $35,906,259 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

