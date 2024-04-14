ORG Partners LLC Acquires 2,248 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 159.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,662 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth approximately $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 7.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 37.5% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 77.5% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $375,665. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Price Performance

SBUX opened at $84.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $96.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $84.29 and a 1-year high of $115.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.59.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 60.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday. HSBC started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.71.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

