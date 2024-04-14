ORG Partners LLC Acquires 5,172 Shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV)

ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV – Free Report) by 1,034.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,172 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC owned approximately 0.15% of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 6,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 15,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of WDIV stock opened at $57.97 on Friday. SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $52.22 and a 12-month high of $60.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.06 and a 200-day moving average of $57.75.

SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (WDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks from the S&P Global BMI Index. Constituents are selected and weighted by dividends. WDIV was launched on May 29, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

